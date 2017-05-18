Would you be up for working with her in a film or on another kind of project, like writing together?

Yeah definitely. There was one point we almost did and unfortunately the movie fell through. I don’t know if I can go into detail about what the film was but it was really cute; Cara called me up and was like ‘so you know I’m doing this movie’ and said they were looking for a big sister, so she put me in touch with the director, we did tapes and it was all great, and it was all her idea. One day I’d love to do that, that would be a dream come true.