Cara Delevingne Just Made An Important Point About Beauty Standards

Cara Delevingne, she of the reptilian hand tattoo and world-famous eyebrows, has always taken a zero-fucks-given approach to beauty. Icy blond hair? Been there. Cobalt-blue liner? Done that. In fact, her no holds barred attitude is one of the things we love most about the model-slash-actress. Yet, when she shaved off all her hair for the upcoming film, Life in a Year — and then bedazzled her bald head for the Met Gala — opinions on the matter flooded the internet like they were Niagara Falls.
Not that this comes as a surprise: Apparently, when you're catapulted into the spotlight like Delevingne was back in 2012, a piqued public interest (and, unfortunately just as often, criticism) of your life comes with the territory. But she wants the world to know she's not here to appease what society categorically defines as "beautiful" — and she just made those sentiments crystal clear in an Instagram post.
Her caption got straight to the point: "Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?"
It's an important reminder — one that's easy to forget — that no human, celebrity or otherwise, should be expected to look a certain way, wear their hair a certain way, or apply their makeup a certain way (or at all!). Frankly, no one should care if someone leaves their house in full-blown clown makeup, because it’s their face and their choice and I’m sorry but them’s the rules. Let's all join in for a slow clap for Cara.
