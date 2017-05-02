Cara Delevingne Bedazzled Her Head & Boobs For The Met Gala — & It's So Extra

First there were glitter tears. Then came glitter undercuts and glitter boobs. With that, we thought we'd seen it all... until Cara Delevingne debuted this look on the Met Gala red carpet tonight.
Delevingne, who recently shaved her long blonde hair for the movie Life In A Year, made the most of her hair (or lack thereof) by spray painting it silver then bedazzling the shit out of it. As one does.
The rhinestones fall seamlessly down her head, past her face, and all across her chest, perfectly complementing her rad custom Chanel suit. We thought boob contouring was in — but this really takes the cake.
Advertisement
Now that Cara has showed us how versatile her new look can be, we're excited to see what else she'll come up with. The possibilities are endless.
READ THIS NEXT:
Advertisement