The Raddest Beauty Looks At This Year's Met Gala

Bleached brows, purple lips, colored contacts. What do these three things have in common? To be honest, not much — besides the Met Gala. The annual event is the time for celebs to let their beauty freak flags fly. And this year was no exception.
Tonight, stars paid tribute to Rei Kawakubo, the legendary designer behind Commes Des Garçons. Kawakubo is known for her risk-taking, out-of-the-box aesthetic, and attendees channeled that with a stream of rad beauty looks. Think razor-sharp black bobs (to honor Rei herself), voluminous curls, face jewelry, pink highlighter, glitter lips, and more.
Ahead, see our favorite beauty moments from the 2017 Met Gala — which we'll be updating through the night as more celebs arrive. Let us know your favorites in the comments below, and keep checking back for more. We're in for a wild ride, that's for sure.