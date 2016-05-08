Want to give your stylist a panic attack? Bleach your eyebrows 45 minutes before the Met Gala, like Katy Perry did.



Last week, Perry channeled her inner Lisbeth Salander from The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo when she showed up at the Met Gala sans eyebrows and with black hair and dark lipstick. Apparently, her bleached brows were not part of the plan.



Perry told Vogue on the red carpet, “My stylist, Leslie, was having a panic attack, had to drink two tequilas — she was like, ‘What are you doing?!’ I’m like, 'Trust me, trust me, trust me!'”

