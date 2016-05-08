Want to give your stylist a panic attack? Bleach your eyebrows 45 minutes before the Met Gala, like Katy Perry did.
Last week, Perry channeled her inner Lisbeth Salander from The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo when she showed up at the Met Gala sans eyebrows and with black hair and dark lipstick. Apparently, her bleached brows were not part of the plan.
Perry told Vogue on the red carpet, “My stylist, Leslie, was having a panic attack, had to drink two tequilas — she was like, ‘What are you doing?!’ I’m like, 'Trust me, trust me, trust me!'”
Going against her stylist's advice, Perry bleached her brows minutes before heading to the gala. Her stylist, Leslie Fremar, told People, “I was like, ‘Do you know that you’re not allergic to that? Do you know that you’re not going to get a rash on your face right now?’ She’s like, ‘We’ll find out!'”
The look worked. Perry donned a stunning black velvet Prada gown with loads of gold charms and trinkets layered on top. Her hair was pulled up in a tall beehive. So fierce that Lisbeth Salander would have been proud.
