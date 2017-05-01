Your Favorite Lazy Day Hairstyle Just Swept The Met Gala Red Carpet

Admittedly, we may have anticipated more avant-garde hairstyles at the Met Gala this year in homage to Rei Kawakubo’s design legacy. But then Met Gala Co-Chair Gisele Bündchen stepped onto the steps with a high ponytail in place. And suddenly, it hit us: What better way to celebrate a designer whose genius is shape and structure than with a hairstyle to match?
Bündchen wasn’t the only one to hit the hairstyling high note: Candice Swanepoel used major blonde extensions to create a dramatic high pony that fell all the way down to her waist. Meanwhile, La La Anthony picked up some badass accessories to complete her look.
The singular thread? Every version had a bit of edge, and a lot of height. See how this year’s Met Ball attendees elevated the high ponytail to cool new proportions, ahead, and get ready to think of your go-to childhood hairstyle as anything but sweet.