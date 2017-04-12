There's no denying that flower crowns are a music festival staple — and they always will be. But after years of donning fresh buds on our heads it's only natural to crave something new. For those who are as glitter-obsessed as we are (and can't wait to take the shimmery stuff from our lips to our hair) look no further, because the latest music festival trend has arrived. Enter: The glitter undercut.
If we've learned anything from our early days tracing over Lisa Frank designs, it's that there's no combination too far-fetched or absurd when it comes to bright colors and intricate designs. Throw some glitter into the mix and the only limit is your imagination. Unsure if you want to jump head first into this trend? Glitter roots are just as flattering, but you just may change your mind when you see the edgy, adorned cuts ahead.
Just in time for Coachella, we've rounded up 13 of our favorite glitter undercuts. You too can embrace your inner unicorn and flaunt every color of the rainbow — then hide it come Monday morning when you roll into work.
Click through to check out the trendiest designs, and let us know in the comments which you'll be wearing this season!