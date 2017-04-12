If we've learned anything from our early days tracing over Lisa Frank designs, it's that there's no combination too far-fetched or absurd when it comes to bright colors and intricate designs. Throw some glitter into the mix and the only limit is your imagination. Unsure if you want to jump head first into this trend? Glitter roots are just as flattering, but you just may change your mind when you see the edgy, adorned cuts ahead.