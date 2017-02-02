Forget Glitter Lips! Save Your Sparkle For This Rad Hair Look

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Unless you've been avoiding the internet, social media, and Taylor Swift music videos at all costs, you're well aware that glitter lips are one of the biggest beauty trends right now. But, if you don't have a makeup artist waiting in the wings to help budge-proof the shimmer, you're also probably a little hesitant to take the look out into the real world. Luckily, we have something even better: a glitter part.
Advertisement
While not new — we've seen the trend pop up on runways over the past years — a sparkly part is effortlessly cool and incredibly fresh. The best part? (Pun intended.) It takes just one step: Paint glitter onto your part, undercut, or anywhere else with a small, clean makeup brush. We like celeb hair colorist Daniel Moon's formulation, but any craft store glitter will work.
Press play above to see the look in action.
Advertisement