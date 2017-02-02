Taylor Swift, Like, Invented The Glitter Lip — Or So She Says

Update: Remember when the internet lost its damn mind over Taylor Swift's glittery lips in the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video? The sparkly color looked eerily similar to those ruby red slippers Dorothy wore en route to Oz, and people wanted in. Now, in a behind-the-scenes clip, Swift is finally dishing on exactly why she chose it. "What we’re doing right now is a glitter lip that I’ve seen in shoots and on the runway and stuff," she said. "I haven’t really seen people do [a glitter lip] in a music video." (We can practically smell the sarcasm from here.) But she did explain some understandable motivation behind the move: "I feel like I have a disco ball on my face.” Sounds like our kind of party.