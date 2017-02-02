Taylor Swift, Like, Invented The Glitter Lip — Or So She Says

Update: Remember when the internet lost its damn mind over Taylor Swift's glittery lips in the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video? The sparkly color looked eerily similar to those ruby red slippers Dorothy wore en route to Oz, and people wanted in. Now, in a behind-the-scenes clip, Swift is finally dishing on exactly why she chose it. "What we’re doing right now is a glitter lip that I’ve seen in shoots and on the runway and stuff," she said. "I haven’t really seen people do [a glitter lip] in a music video." (We can practically smell the sarcasm from here.) But she did explain some understandable motivation behind the move: "I feel like I have a disco ball on my face.” Sounds like our kind of party.
This story was originally published on January 27. With the Fifty Shades Darker premiere right around the corner, the buzz surrounding the film is hot, hot, hot — especially after Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released their steamy, corresponding music video late last night. Between the Champagne pours, hotel trashing, and sexy red lighting, there's no denying the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" clip is perfectly paired with the film. (You can check it for yourself below.) But there's one prominent thing in the video that really made our hearts race: Swift's glittery lipstick.
Though she's already considered the unofficial patron saint of crimson lipstick, this sparkly iteration is in a league of its own — and we needed to find out exactly where it came from. Turns out, her lip look was the magic of Pat McGrath's Lust 004 Kit in Vermillion Venom. We weren't surprised. After all, we too have tried the badass lip kit to similar squeal-inducing results — as has Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell. In it, you'll find plum and red lipsticks, a clear gloss, plus red and gold glitter pigments. But, like most good things, there's a (pretty big) catch: It is completely sold out on the Pat McGrath website. While there's no restock news as of right now, a rep for the brand tells us that McGrath is currently fielding the interest from fans on Instagram to decide whether to bring the kit back. So if there's ever been a time to fire up the requests, it's now. We don't want there to be any bad blood, now would we?
