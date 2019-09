Taylor Swift, Like, Invented The Glitter Lip — Or So She Says

Though she's already considered the unofficial patron saint of crimson lipstick, this sparkly iteration is in a league of its own — and we needed to find out exactly where it came from. Turns out, her lip look was the magic of Pat McGrath's Lust 004 Kit in Vermillion Venom. We weren't surprised. After all, we too have tried the badass lip kit to similar squeal-inducing results — as has Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell . In it, you'll find plum and red lipsticks, a clear gloss, plus red and gold glitter pigments. But, like most good things, there's a (pretty big) catch: It is completely sold out on the Pat McGrath website. While there's no restock news as of right now, a rep for the brand tells us that McGrath is currently fielding the interest from fans on Instagram to decide whether to bring the kit back. So if there's ever been a time to fire up the requests, it's now. We don't want there to be any bad blood, now would we?