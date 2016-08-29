If you were watching the VMAs tonight, you may have done a double take when Naomi Campbell walked on stage. Sure, Campbell normally elicits her fair share of stop-you-in-your-tracks stares, but this time we weren't just gawking at her mere presence — we were checking out her bedazzling lip color.
The legendary supermodel joined forces with equally legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath to create the end all, be all of glitter lips. The pair used McGrath's highly anticipated Lust 004 lip kit in the shade Vermillion Venom — a rich, deep-red hue. But McGrath didn't stop there. After slicking a base layer of lipstick onto Campbell's pout, she topped it off with a generous smattering of Lust 004 glitter. And voilà — the one lipstick to rule them all was born.
Sadly, we will all have to wait two more days before we can put in our order for McGrath's kits. The new lippies drop on August 30 and cost $60 for a bundle (two lipsticks, a duo of matching glitters, and a single tube of gloss) or $25 for each lip color separately. Past launches from McGrath have sold out in record time, so if you need us, we'll just be over here constantly refreshing our browsers for the next two days.
If you're still not convinced, check out this video of Rihanna gushing over Naomi's lips backstage. It's pretty much the sweetest thing ever.
