The VMAs Moment You Missed — & Need To See

Last night's MTV Video Music Awards show was teeming with feel-good moments. Beyoncé (sort of) surprised us all, Blue Ivy slayed, Kanye was, well, Kanye, and Drake professed his undying love. Clearly a lot went down, but one thing was clear: Last night was all about Rihanna.
Although Rihanna had her fair share of earth-shattering moments on stage, our favorite was one that occurred behind the scenes. When supermodel Naomi Campbell greeted Rihanna backstage, RiRi immediately turned her attention to Campbell’s glitter lips.
In this video (which you can watch exclusively on Refinery29, below) Rihanna embraces Campbell warmly while helping her adjust her dress. She then immediately asks: “Your lips? Who did [them]? Pat...did you? I knew it!” The stream of questions was interspersed with a lot of screaming and giggling as they bonded over their mutual love for makeup artist Pat McGrath and her latest lip kit.
Sure, the video may be short, but it makes us all warm and fuzzy inside to see Rihanna geeking out over a lipstick — something we do on the reg.
Although Rihanna had her fair share of earth-shattering moments on stage, our favorite was one that occurred behind the scenes. When supermodel Naomi Campbell greeted Rihanna backstage, RiRi immediately turned her attention to Campbell’s glitter lips.
In this video (which you can watch exclusively on Refinery29, below) Rihanna embraces Campbell warmly while helping her adjust her dress. She then immediately asks: “Your lips? Who did [them]? Pat...did you? I knew it!” The stream of questions was interspersed with a lot of screaming and giggling as they bonded over their mutual love for makeup artist Pat McGrath and her latest lip kit.
Sure, the video may be short, but it makes us all warm and fuzzy inside to see Rihanna geeking out over a lipstick — something we do on the reg.
Advertisement