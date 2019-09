Blue Ivy Slays In Backstage VMAs Snap

Way to slay all day, Blue Ivy The 4-year-old made a grand entrance at last night's MTV VMAs, swanning in with her mother Beyoncé dressed like the Childlike Empress from The NeverEnding Story. Despite commanding the red carpet like a boss, the heir to the Carter-Knowles throne couldn't resist giggling in excitement once backstage. Who could possibly blame her?Beyoncé shared an adorable photo of her daughter in a playful pose last night. Do you think it just dawned on her what a fantastic story she'd have for "Show and Tell" at school this week? Related: That teapot pose is on point, kiddo.