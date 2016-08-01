Blue Ivy Is Your New Voice Of Reason

Here's a short history of Blue Ivy Carter giving good advice:
1. September 2014: After Beyoncé's incredible VMA medley, Blue Ivy was unsatisfied with the backstage response to her mom's live performance. "Everybody say good job," Blue commanded.
2. April 2015: She co-starred in the Instagram video turned flossing PSA that made everyone — including your dentist — care more about oral hygiene.
3. July 2016: She made sure to confirm that her grandma Tina Lawson knows how to swim.
As Mama Tina prepared to take a physical leap of faith off a yacht and into the ocean, Blue Ivy (protector of the realm) took a moment for practicality. "Do you really know how to swim?" Blue asked.
Shout-out to Blue Ivy for always keeping us in line.
Since Blue is directing and Tina is starring, it's only right to wonder if this latest peek into the private lives of the Carter family was filmed by noted photographer Jay Z.
