Blue Ivy Slays In Backstage VMAs Snap

Way to slay all day, Blue Ivy.
The 4-year-old made a grand entrance at last night's MTV VMAs, swanning in with her mother Beyoncé dressed like the Childlike Empress from The NeverEnding Story. Despite commanding the red carpet like a boss, the heir to the Carter-Knowles throne couldn't resist giggling in excitement once backstage. Who could possibly blame her?
Beyoncé shared an adorable photo of her daughter in a playful pose last night. Do you think it just dawned on her what a fantastic story she'd have for "Show and Tell" at school this week? Related: That teapot pose is on point, kiddo.
The 4-year-old made a grand entrance at last night's MTV VMAs, swanning in with her mother Beyoncé dressed like the Childlike Empress from The NeverEnding Story. Despite commanding the red carpet like a boss, the heir to the Carter-Knowles throne couldn't resist giggling in excitement once backstage. Who could possibly blame her?
Beyoncé shared an adorable photo of her daughter in a playful pose last night. Do you think it just dawned on her what a fantastic story she'd have for "Show and Tell" at school this week? Related: That teapot pose is on point, kiddo.
Advertisement
Bey posted other fierce mommy-and-me moments on her Instagram. Guess it beats a shoot at the local Olan Mills portrait studio.
Advertisement