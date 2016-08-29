Drake Really, Really Loves Rihanna & Maybe She Kinda Loves Him Back

We've long known that Drake really, really loves Rihanna. When the rapper presented RiRi with the VMAs' highest honor — the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — she suggested that she could maybe, possibly, love him back.



"She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old," Drake said, introducing Rihanna before he presented her with the award.



Rihanna's response? A look of love on the brain.

