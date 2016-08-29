Drake Really, Really Loves Rihanna & Maybe She Kinda Loves Him Back

We've long known that Drake really, really loves Rihanna. When the rapper presented RiRi with the VMAs' highest honour — the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — she suggested that she could maybe, possibly, love him back.
"She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old," Drake said, introducing Rihanna before he presented her with the award.
Rihanna's response? A look of love on the brain.
"What's most impressive isn't the endless list of stats, awards, and accomplishments," he continued. "What's most impressive is the person."
In his speech, the rapper said he and RiRi have been close friends for 11 years and that he admires that she's never let her achievements change her attitude.
Rihanna looked on approvingly, but curved Drake's sweet kiss.
So what should we take from this interaction, as a delegation of people who know that Rihanna and Drake are clearly perfect for one another? Drake is obviously very in love with Rihanna. And when she's not busy being the baddest in the game, she might make time to love him back.
