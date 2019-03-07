Skip navigation!
Short Cuts
Celebrity Beauty
Michelle Williams Is Now Rocking The Perfect Bob
by
Rachel Lubitz
The Cliff-Notes version of your favorite beauty tutorials.
Dedicated Feature
Bioré Witch Hazel Products Are A Perfect Way to Combat Blackheads
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Dedicated Feature
We Tried Bioré Charcoal Pore Strips & The Results Are SO Satisfying
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Dedicated Feature
The New $5 Mousse That Is Giving Our Curls LIFE
by
Jennifer Mulrow
More From Short Cuts
Dedicated Feature
The Non-Sticky Drugstore Hairspray We
Swear
By
Jennifer Mulrow
Mar 7, 2019
Dedicated Feature
This Drugstore Heat Primer Is Our Secret Weapon For Healthy Hair
From at-home meditation apps to calming CBD pills, we're always on the lookout for new ways to let go of stress. And when it comes to styling our hair
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Dedicated Feature
This New Moisturizing Treatment Will Help Repair YEARS Of Hair Da...
Wouldn't it be nice if we could all engage in destructive hair habits — bleaching every eight weeks, daily blowouts on the highest heat setting, ski
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman's Bald Head Is Changing Politics For T...
On January 3, as a historic number of women were sworn into Congress, the vision of what congresswomen can look like drastically shifted. There were women
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The One Haircut Everyone's Asking For This Winter
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How Emily Blunt Came To Have The Coolest Hair In Hollywood
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Easy Way To Rock Glitter Eye Makeup For The Holidays
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create
by
Us
Dedicated Feature
Amp Up The Volume With This Night-Out-Worthy Natural-Hair Tutorial
(Paid Content) As far as weekend looks go, we're pretty firmly of the camp that more is more. More accessories, more colors, and, when it comes to our hair
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Beauty
31 Gorgeous Hairstyles To Try In August
All the Instagram-worthy hair inspiration you need for summer.
by
Thatiana Diaz
Dedicated Feature
Cancel Your Next Blowout Appointment & Try This At-Home Routine I...
(Paid Content) Nothing — and I actually mean nothing — in this world gives me a confidence boost quicker than a fresh, bouncy blowout. I could be rocki
by
Allie Briggs
Beauty
The Raddest Makeup Looks To Try On New Year's Eve
You've got one more chance for the ultimate holiday Kirakira+.
by
Valis Vicenty
Beauty
5 Striking Eye Makeup Looks SO Much Better Than That Boring Cat Eye
When a red lip and cat-eye won't do.
by
Rachel Selvin
Beauty
11 Cool Girl Hairstyles For Literally EVERY Occasion
'Tis the season to spice it up.
by
Rachel Selvin
Beauty
The Lazy Girl’s Guide To Makeup Removal
(Paid Content) After a fun night of dancing or dinner out with friends, the comfort of your bed is as seductive as a siren's call. But as any skin-care fa
by
Audrey Noble
Beauty
The Easy Morning Routine For Busy Girls
(Paid Content) When our alarm clock goes off and wakes us mid-REM cycle, nine out of 10 times we'll hit snooze...multiple times. What happens next is an al
by
Audrey Noble
Beauty
5 Ultra-Flattering Makeup Looks Minimalists Will Love
Five simple makeup looks to copy now.
by
Jessica Chou
Beauty
Why 2017's Favorite Makeup Trend Is Winter Beauty Goals
This is always a win.
by
Kayla Isaacs
Beauty
14 Effortless Looks For When You Just Haven't Washed Your Hair
Go ahead and hit snooze.
by
Kayla Isaacs
Fashion
Under-$50 Essentials You'll Live In This Season
(Paid Content) As much as we’d love to spend the entirety of fall in our tried-and-true outfit formula (i.e. an oversized knit, our favorite pair of jean
by
Kelly Agnew
Beauty
6 Extra Glittery Looks For Shining Bright Like A Diamond
Because, obviously.
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
One-Minute Updos For When It's Too Hot To Function
They work on all hair textures.
by
Kayla Isaacs
Beauty
Copy These Easy Smoky Eyes & You'll Actually Arrive On Time Tonight
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
10 Editor-Approved Tutorials To Break Down Contouring Once And Fo...
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
9 Easy Tutorials That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Cat-Eye Game
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
How Cool Girls Are Wearing Summer's Best Eye Makeup Trend
The summer makeup trend that's winning on Instagram? Sunset eyes. Combining dreamy neon pink and luscious orange shadows, sunset eyes are ideal for br
by
Rachel Selvin
Beauty
Channel Your Inner Unicorn With These Holographic Makeup Looks
Shine bright like a...unicorn.
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Liner Trick Is The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Cat-Eye
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Unexpected Color Instantly Brightens Eyes & Works On Everyone
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Makeup
Forget The Winter Blues — This Yellow Eyeshadow Look Is
Every...
Craving some sunshine? Look no further than this yellow eye look, complete with its edgy, graffiti-inspired vibe, perfect for brightening up any holiday ga
by
Rachel Selvin
Beauty
A Quick Primer On Locks, Goddess Locks & So Much More
Let's break it down.
by
Khalea Underwood
