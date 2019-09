The Easy Way To Rock Glitter Eye Makeup For The Holidays

The holiday season is here, and it's time to take out your sparkly dresses, dazzling hair accents , and of course, all your statement glitter makeup. But with great glitter comes great responsibility. One wrong move and it could look like you accidentally shook the 13 Going On 30 magic dollhouse all over your face instead of purposefully planning a trendy eye look . In the video above, we show you how to rock a glittery eye this season — and well into 2019 — because shimmer is fun to wear year-round. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.