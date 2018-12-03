The Easy Way To Rock Glitter Eye Makeup For The Holidays

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
The holiday season is here, and it's time to take out your sparkly dresses, dazzling hair accents, and of course, all your statement glitter makeup. But with great glitter comes great responsibility. One wrong move and it could look like you accidentally shook the 13 Going On 30 magic dollhouse all over your face instead of purposefully planning a trendy eye look. In the video above, we show you how to rock a glittery eye this season — and well into 2019 — because shimmer is fun to wear year-round. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 2. With a dense, flat brush, pat metallic or glitter shadow onto lids and blend any harsh lines with a clean, fluffy eyeshadow brush.
Step 3. With a small, flat brush, gently dust metallic silver glitter onto your lower lash line.
Step 5. Optional: With flat liner brush, gently apply dark shadow along your upper lash line for a lil' extra definition.
