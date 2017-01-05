New Years Eve may be behind us, but that doesn't mean you have to stash the glitter shadow you bought for the occasion. In the video above we show you how to wear a glittery halo eye well into 2017. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Prime lids and bottom lash line with a neutral eyeshadow. This gives depth to the eyes.
Step 2. With a dense, flat brush, pat metallic or glitter shadow onto lids and blend any harsh lines with a clean, fluffy eyeshadow brush.
Step 3. With a small, flat brush, gently dust metallic silver glitter onto your lower lash line.
Step 4. Apply mascara to the top and bottom lashes.
Step 5. Optional: With flat liner brush, gently apply dark shadow along your upper lash line for a lil' extra definition.
