The girl-on-girl love for Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video just keeps coming. On Friday, Grande dropped the music video that pays tribute to the classic rom-coms she grew up with, and the stars of those films have shared their gratifying responses.
It all started when Jennifer Garner reacted to Grande’s shout-out to her performance in 13 Going On 30 on Instagram with a sincere, loving message that’s all too rare in Hollywoodland. “Every now and then something comes along that just brightens your day,” Garner wrote, “Thank you, pretty girl.”
But things got real when Grande took to Twitter to reveal the personal importance of 13 Going On 30 in her life, thanking Garner for making the movie that lulled her to sleep at night and inspired her when she was sad. “Thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life I’m screaming bye,” Grande wrote. Garner responded with proportional enthusiasm, writing, “OK NOW!!! WHAT?! NOW I’M SCREAMING! Why are we all screaming? But I am!” Garner even suggested she and Mark Ruffalo would recreate the movie’s iconic “Thriller” scene with Grande anytime (um, can we hold her to that?).
the purest interaction on the entire internet pic.twitter.com/tMctguxV9J— Rach (@mylifeasrach) December 1, 2018
If the whole internet wasn’t already screaming along with those two, Reese Witherspoon then jumped in the mix by posting a side-by-side comparison of herself as the iconic Elle Woods and Grande’s recreation of a Legally Blonde scene.
Witherspoon and Grande have a history of stanning each other, including a recent Instagram story of Grande’s telling the actress, “Thank u for originating one of the most iconic, necessary & brilliant female roles ever. Love u the most."
Since “Thank U, Next” is about empowering yourself instead of putting all your energy into relationships, it makes sense that it would spark a chain of women publicly supporting one another. Witherspoon has officially confirmed that a Legally Blonde 3 is in the works, so is it too soon to suggest a 13 Going On 30 remake with Grande as the star?
