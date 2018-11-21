Ariana Grande confirmed that her music video for "Thank U, Next" will pay homage to four of her favorite movies, and we know so far that includes Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, and Legally Blonde. The singer has been dropping clues about the highly-anticipated video on social media, and Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon (who confirmed that there would be a Legally Blonde 3 this past summer) couldn't resist chiming in.
"Also... 2 weeks ago I saw Cameron Diaz at Fred Segal and I talked her out of buying a truly heinous angora sweater!" the actress quote-tweeted when she saw Grande post a photo of herself in full Elle Woods garb on a treadmill, referencing one of Elle Woods' iconic lines.
"Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed," Grande captioned the photo.
Witherspoon didn't just give her Harvard Law-official seal of approval on Twitter. She also shared some of Grande's snaps on Instagram, where the two bantered back and forth.
"Serious Legally Blonde vibes," Witherspoon wrote on her Story next to the same photo of Grande as Elle.
"Wait till u see the rest!" Grande replied. "Thank u for originating one of the most iconic, necessary & brilliant female roles ever. Love u the most."
Witherspoon also shared a Legally Blonde screenshot Grande had edited to say "thank u, next" and added "Elle Woods forever!"
"Ily," Grande replied.
The video isn't all Legally Blonde related — thought I would not complain if it was. Fans have sussed out connections to Mean Girls and 13 Going On 30, and Grande confirmed their suspicions on Instagram:
Still waiting for responses from Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, though. While Jennifer Garner hasn't responded to the upcoming video tribute to her 13 Going On 30 role, she did post this unrelated photo, which is just as wonderful:
