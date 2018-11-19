Is Ariana Grande Dropping Clues About A Mean Girls-Themed Music Video?

The visuals for Ariana Grande's latest single, "Thank U, Next," stick out like a sore thumb compared to the aesthetic she usually goes for — and it turns out that might be on purpose. On social media on Monday, the pop star started dropping some major clues about an announcement coming tomorrow that put the scrapbook-type imagery of "Thank U, Next" into a whole new light.
On Twitter and Instagram, Grande posted a series of photos with her friends Courtney Chipolone and Alexa Luria that were all captioned with various quotes from the movie Mean Girls.
"yeah but she’s my FIRST cousin," reads one caption of a photo of Grande and Chipolone, also cousins, sharing a chaste kiss. Other captions include iconic lines like "would u like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?" and "i’m on an all carb diet GOD KAREN U ARE SO STooPID."
This was a lot of Mean Girls content for fans not to get suspicious, and after Grande started posting some hints to "tea" on her Instagram story, one asked what was up. Ari's answer?
Naturally, these clues and Grande's recent Instagram post have people connecting the dots and hoping this is all about her music video for "Thank U, Next." Is it going to be a Mean Girls-themed music video starring her friends?
This would make sense for a number of reasons. Now that you say "Mean Girls," the imagery for "Thank U, Next" sure looks a lot like the Burn Book from the classic Lindsay Lohan movie, and this would be the second film about female friendship Grande has teamed up with her pals to honor, the first being First Wives Club when she performed "Thank U, Next" on Ellen. After all, that's pretty much an underlying theme of the song — no more boys, just time spent with herself and friends.
But we can dig even deeper. A few days ago, Grande posted this photo:
The caption is a lyric from "Thank U, Next," and the photo happens to be taken in the same bathroom as this photo posted by Luria:
Were these selfies taken during the filming of the music video for "Thank U, Next"? Are these their incredible Mean Girls-inspired outfits? When can we expect this creation to drop?
Whatever the answers, these Plastics are up to something...
