Meet The Friends Glued To Ariana Grande's Side

There's only a handful of people who know the full story of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship (and whatever happened that brought it to a sudden end ), and they're pretty much all Instagram influencers. The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer has cultivated a tight squad of friends who accompany her everywhere she goes, whether that's from concert to concert as back up dancers, or party to party to do the dutiful work of uploading pictures of the gang to Instagram. Most recently, a tight handful of these friends has set up shop in Grande's New York City apartment to help her recover from her difficult year and inspire her to make great music, and Grande reportedly even has a song about them on her new album, called "Seven Rings."
"I have no words to describe how much I love and am eternally grateful for these human beings who constantly help me turn lemons into lemonade and literally heal me and put me back together," she wrote on her Instagram story.
Clearly, these pals are with Grande through thick and thin, but who are they? Let's break down how each member of this support system got there, and if any of them have information regarding the suspect timing of her and Davidson's now-defunct relationship, please let them know they can email me.