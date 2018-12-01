Not only was Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video an ode to iconic rom-coms, but it was also full of Easter eggs teasing what’s next for the singer.
Case in point: the “7 Rings” license plate on Grande’s luxury Legally Blonde car. Fans deduced that this had to be a hint at her rumored next single of the same name. Turns out they were right, and Grande shared that champagne and a trip to Tiffany’s brought this particular song to life.
“[W]ell ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc,” Grande tweeted. “my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”
well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. ? it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon. https://t.co/CoczmPj1Fo— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018
Grande previously showed off “3/7” of the matching diamond rings she and six of her close friends now wear on her Instagram Story. The singer also revealed on Twitter that in addition to her friends, her mother and grandmother were also gifted rings. This technically brings the total ring count to nine, though Grande explained that “they got theirs after [the] song was done.” So, Ariana, did ours get lost in the mail or nah?
me, vic, courtney, alexa, tayla, njomza, kaydence (and my mom and nonna so technically nine but they got theirs after song was done) https://t.co/y6G9HGQTh4— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018
Since “Thank U, Next,” was released, it has been a hit. It earned Grande her very first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the first woman to achieve this feat since Adele in 2015. Before that, it broke Spotify's single-day streaming record for a female artist. The video, which features a ton of celeb cameos, has garnered similar praise, shattering records on YouTube and damn near causing the site to crash.
No telling how long we’ll have to wait for “7 Rings” to drop, but given Grande’s track record, we know it’s going to be good when it does.
