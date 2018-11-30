It seemed like we'd be stuck only getting clues forever, so thankfully Ariana Grande has finally released the music video for her number one single, "Thank U, Next." After teasing Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, 13 Going On 30, and Bring It On as inspirations for the video, we finally get to see the singer's interpretation of the movies in action.
While Grande released a behind-the-scenes look at the project, she saved the juiciest parts for the video — like some truly crazy cameos.
In the video, we get glimpses at a number of the costumes Grande had been sharing on social media, including the fuzzy pink crop top for Mean Girls and the iconic old-school Apple laptop in Legally Blonde. We also got to see exactly what Grande and Jennifer Coolidge got up to after sharing a photo of themselves together on set.
"i hope we have a seven hour blooper reel," Grande tweeted of the experience, telling a fan that her voice is "gone" from having so much fun filming.
"super different from the rest but i think for many reasons this will probably be my favorite video i’ll ever do," she previously teased.
There were a number of familiar faces in the video, including Grande's close friends Alexa Luria and Courtney Chipolone.
Mostly, this video is a reiteration of what everyone loved most about the single: Grande is declaring her independence while at the same time honoring the importance of female friendship in her life. What better way to prove that then throwing a huge chick flick party?
Watch the music video for "Thank U, Next" below!
