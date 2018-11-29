Ariana Grande has been teaching fans patience, as she continues to drop hints and promos for her upcoming "Thank U, Next" video.
Grande shared a behind the scenes video today, ahead of the actual video's release on Friday, and it’s full of references to old movies. Grande gestures to the dollhouse from 13 Going On 30 and poses with the Burn Book from Mean Girls. But perhaps most iconic of all is her dog, who lounges on his own pool float.
A trailer for the video dropped three days ago, featuring celebrities talking Mean Girls style about how Grande had impacted their life’s choices. The video features Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger, and an impressive number of people from the original Mean Girls cast.
While the trailer was heavily Mean Girls, the behind the scenes is all about Legally Blonde. A pair of dancers do the “bend and snap.” Ariana Grande browses her legal books and parades around in all pink.
Those who watch closely will recognize some of the moments from her Instagram, where the singer has been dropping hints for weeks. Grande has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes content lately, including her Dangerous Woman Diaries. With so many trailers, teasers, and tweets, it’s understandable that fans are starting to get impatient. “Shut up and post it,” one fan tweeted, to which Grande responded, “bitch it’s uploading breathe.”
Now all the final pieces have come together, and the video is coming tomorrow. Fans will be able to spot references to the four movies the video is based on: Legally Blonde, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Mean Girls. We can expect something truly elaborate, full of high school drama, girl power, and the color pink. “Thank U, Next” has proven itself as the song that keeps on giving.
