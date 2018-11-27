At this point, Ariana Grande's fabled "Thank U, Next" video might as well be a full movie. And it might be! According to a "trailer" that Grande released via her socials Monday night, the video, which she's been teasing for almost two weeks now, is going to be a straight parody of Mean Girls with Grande in the role of Regina George. She's not playing Regina George, per se, but she's assuming the role of the Rachel McAdams character in a fictional star-studded universe.
"Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back," Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels, says in the trailer. He's not the only celebrity cameo. Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger (internet personality Miranda Sings), and YouTuber Gabi DeMartino also pop up with their own to-camera confessionals. The gist of the trailer is this: Ariana Grande is the popular girl in school about whom rumors are being spread. There is a mention of her broken engagement. There's talk of the lyric mishap that happened when "Thank U, Next" was first released. (To recap: Fans misheard the lyric "Ari" as "Aubrey" and assumed that Grande was dating someone named Aubrey.) There's a pregnancy rumor. All of it is vaguely Regina George-ish with an Ariana Grande twist.
The video is allegedly "coming soon," which, in Grande's world, could be just about anything. At this rate, though, couldn't she just release a visual album sometime next year? She will apparently also feature movies 13 Going on 30, Bring it On, and Legally Blonde in other forthcoming videos. Or, possibly, in this video, too. Ari, what's in the boooooox???!
Watch the trailer, below.
