Ever since the singer teased that the video would pay homage to four of her favorite movies, fans have sought out any clues and details they could find. Now that Grande has announced that the highly-anticipated video will recreate scenes from Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring it On, she’s taking things a step further and sharing behind the scenes snaps on Instagram.
In Grande’s latest post, she shows how she recreated the iconic trio-turned-quad squad the Plastics, with Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies playing Cady Heron. While the resemblance between Gillies and Lindsay Lohan isn't absolute, Grande’s photo will definitely have you doing a double take. She’s sporting a similar hairdo and the same fetch bracelet that Lohan’s character wore in the 2004 film.
Gillies isn’t the only standout character in Grande’s new photo, though. Aaron Samuels also makes an appearance. And no, not a look-alike. The real Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett himself.
Since delivering two...I mean, one...gift certificate to the Walker Brother’s Pancake House and making things #official with Cady in the film, Bennett has stayed busy acting and has even released a Mean Girls parody cookbook. With the latter being super grool, it’s no wonder Grande brought him in on the video. In gratitude, Bennett posted a selfie with Regina aka Grande on his own Instagram.
“Aaron [hearts] Regina. Thank U, Next,” he wrote in the caption. Likewise, Gillies posted the group photo, writing, “The limit does not exist” in her caption. Both of these posts prove that you can never go wrong with a Mean Girls quote or Ariana Grande song lyric as a caption. Or, you know, using teen comedies as inspo for your music video.
Seriously, Ariana, drop this video already!
