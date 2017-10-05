Don't Be So Quick To Call This Star The Next Blair Waldorf

Though the new Dynasty isn't a continuation of the now-iconic soap opera, there are a few similarities. Like Waldorf, Carrington comes from a big name family with an equally big bank account. Instead of catfights, however, Gillies explains that the 2017 version adds plenty of personal ambition along with the family strife. Carrington's vying for the family oil business, but even though she's a serious businesswoman, she gets overshadowed by her brother. Waldorf didn't deal with that, but her status as Queen B is something that Carrington can relate to. Gillies is quick to point out that while there are similarities between Blair and Fallon — a killer wardrobe and a take-no-prisoners mentality, to name just a few — they're different women.