After a rough year, there's never been a more necessary sentence: Things just keep getting better for Ariana Grande. Not long after the release of her latest album, Sweetener, Grande surprise-dropped her single "Thank U, Next," which was an instant hit in particular thanks to the fact that it gave us a totally honest account of her breakup with Pete Davidson and her mourning over the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Plus, it's catchy...so catchy that it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.
This is notable because a woman hasn't debuted at number one since Adele's single "Hello," and Grande had never debuted at number one ever until this moment. This ranking crowns the single as the most-streamed and best-selling song of the week.
"I'm so grateful that it's this song," Grande wrote on her Instagram story after announcing the news.
She also expressed her happiness on Twitter.
Even before this accomplishment, "Thank U, Next" was raking in the accolades. Last week it broke Spotify's single-day streaming record for a female artist with 8.2 million streams and is currently number one on both global and U.S. Spotify charts. The track also hit #1 on Apple Music worldwide, making her the only female artist with a song in the top 5 most streamed singles of all time in the first week of release on Apple Music. So, if you somehow haven't heard this song yet, you know where to go.
