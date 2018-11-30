After weeks of teasers and trailers, the “Thank U, Next” video has finally arrived. It was well worth the wait, with a Regina-George-style Ariana Grande making her way through high school and college with her memorable crew. The long-awaited video was packed with Victorious co-stars, pop culture references, and Pete Davidson dick jokes. What more could you want?
These are the most memorable guest appearances in the new video, from Kris Jenner’s meme-worthy Mean Girls role to Jennifer Coolidge’s wise dating advice.
Kris Jenner
The highlight of the video was the Kardashian matriarch, who showed up as the Mean Girls mom and filmed the holiday performance. “Thank u next, bitch!” she yells at the end.
Troye Sivan
The singer and YouTube star has worked on songs with Grande before. He has a brief cameo in which Ariana pushes him against a locker. If being punched in the face is a compliment, being pushed probably is, too.
Elizabeth Gillies
Gillies currently has a role on Dynasty, but her and Grande starred on Victorious together in 2010. Now, the actress joins Grande as one of the plastics, even recreating their iconic Christmas dance.
Colleen Ballinger
The comedian is best known for Miranda Sings. She joins Grande in the cheerleader scene, keeping up with the dance moves despite her pregnancy.
Jennifer Coolidge
Coolidge played Paulette in Legally Blonde. Grande takes a break from the song to chat with her about her boy problems in the hair salon. Paulette is supportive as always, and Ari even does a bend and snap!
Jonathan Bennett
The actor played Aaron Samuels in the original Mean Girls, and makes a short cameo at the start of the video.
Stefanie Drummond
Another Mean Girls alum, Drummond delivered the iconic line about being punched in the face; now she's back to break off an engagement for Grande.
Gabi DiMartino
The YouTuber went viral for a video of her impersonating Grande, so it’s fitting that her role was to imitate the singer. She says that she punched herself in the face, a nod to the iconic Mean Girls line.
Matt Bennett
Another of Grande’s Victorious co-stars, Bennett brushes his teeth with Grande in a nod to Bring it On.
Alexa Luria
A food blogger and close friend of Grande, Luria joins her as one of the plastics.
Courtney Chipolone
A close friend of Grande’s, Chipolone famous this year. Now, she’s part of the Mean Girls squad.
Toulouse
Let’s not forget Grande’s Chihuahua mix, the real star of the show, who sits on a pool float and is the cutest of all.
