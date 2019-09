10 Years Later, Let's Revisit The Role Of Ariana Grande's Lifetime

13 was supposed to be a big deal, and not just because Grande was in it; her ascension to stardom didn't begin until a few years later. The show was about real teens — so real, in fact, that nearly everyone in the cast was under the age of 15. The show went so far as to hire a teen orchestra , too. Young theater fans were excited a) because they were finally getting Broadway representation and b) because they probably knew someone who was in it. One of the very first iterations of the show took place at French Woods, a performing arts camp in Hancock, New York . Most of the show’s ardent fans knew of it because they vaguely knew someone in the cast. And, hey, so do you: Ariana Grande! While we’re here, Graham Phillips from The Good Wife and Elizabeth Gillies from Victorious and now Dynasty were also in the original Broadway cast. Not to mention, in the Los Angeles tryout, the show starred Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe of “2 On” fame.