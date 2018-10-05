This Week In Pariana: Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande's Birth Control

Saturday Night Live just put some much-needed pep into This Week In Pariana's step. With Ariana Grande holed up in the studio making even more music for us, it's up to Pete Davidson to keep us updated on the relationship. He's been very clear how much he hates the internet, so we won't be getting any info from there, but he does love stand-up comedy. Turns out, as long as it's on live TV, Davidson will tell us everything we want to know — as well as things we don't.
During Saturday Night Live's premiere, Davidson made a joke about Grande that rubbed some people the wrong way.
“Last night, I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he told Colin Jost on "Weekend Update." “I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to make sure.”
Luckily, the rest of his monologue was rounded out with some decidedly better details about their relationship.
Aside from that, there was a brief throwback to the early days of Pariana with some cute Instagram flirting. Davidson returned briefly, and the couple managed to sneak in a few cute comments back and forth before the comedian went dark again.
Here's everything Pariana got up to this week!