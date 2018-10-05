Ariana Grande Is Teasing New Music After An Intense Few Weeks

Following an intense few weeks, in which she took to Twitter to ask for “one okay day,” Ariana Grande seems to have found her happy place: the studio. On Thursday, Grande teased new music and even hinted that her next album may come sooner than expected. She just released her latest record, Sweetener, less than two months ago, so this is some quick turnaround.
In a tweet posted late Thursday night, Grande shared a video of her in the studio. The clip features vocals from Grande in which she sings, “I admit that I’m a little messed up/I can hide it when I’m all dressed up.” Later she states, “I’m obsessive and I love too hard.” By the end, she’s repeating the line, “I can be needy/way too damn needy” before ending on the words she wrote in her caption: “tell me how good it feels to be needed.” Perhaps the title of a new song?
Advertisement
tell me how good it feels to be needed pic.twitter.com/myoGc788uV— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 5, 2018
Grande appears to be coping with music. After all, she tweeted earlier this week, “music is the best medicine.” But, it might surprise fans that she’s already talking about a new album. According to Stereogum, Grande tweeted and then deleted a message in which she wrote, “can’t wait for you guys to start being weird little ag5 detectives.” Since Grande previously teased her third and fourth albums on social media as “AG3” and “AG4” it’s safe to say this is in reference to her fifth album.
Last we heard, though, Grande was taking time off to make music "without deadline." She reportedly dropped out of the Saturday Night Live premiere for "emotional reasons," leaving Kanye to take her place. Last month, Grande lost her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller to a drug overdose and was wrongly blamed for his death. She would later pay tribute to Miller writing, "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it.”
Not to mention, Grande’s also had to deal with the circus surrounding her relationship with Pete Davidson. Last week, Davidson revealed he’s gotten death threats over his engagement. And Grande, more than once, has had to defend the SNL star, specifically calling a blog out for making fun of his “butthole” eyes. "y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ?” she tweeted. “like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure.”
Regardless, Grande appears to want to be working again. Last week, she told her fans on Twitter that she's "antsy" and may go for a mini sweetener tour. Maybe AG5 is closer than we think.
Advertisement