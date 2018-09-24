Pete Davidson Says He's Been Getting Death Threats

Almost as quickly as Pete Davidson fell in love with Ariana Grande, it seems he also fell out of love with social media. In a sit down for the Howard Stern Show on Monday, the Saturday Night Live star made a pretty good case for why he doesn't go online at all anymore: People are so hostile to him now that he's engaged to Grande he's even received death threats.
"I got a death threat," Davidson told Stern. "Someone wanted to shoot me in the face, because she's so hot. You know how insane that is? It's like, 'Am I that ugly that people wanna shoot me in the face?' "
Advertisement
That's the kind of attitude that made the comedian unplug altogether. "I don't have the internet anymore," he said. "I don't have my password. I don't fucking care, it makes me feel weird about myself. If I post something I like and people just shit all over it, I was like, 'You're asking for it.' "
This is so sad to hear, particularly since we were all enjoying Davidson's romantic exchanges with Grande in the early days of their courtship. But it certainly clarifies why Davidson erased his Instagram account yet again, after bringing it back briefly last Thursday. In the video he'd posted back then, he turned the camera on the paparazzi who were following him and then wrote the caption, "@nbcsnl back next week. fuck the internet tho..."
Even without the negativity of social media, he does not appear to be enjoying the constant attention of the paps. "It’s pretty rough, it’s like the walking dead out there," he told Stern.
Don't feel too bad for Davidson, though. He is still pretty damn happy about his love story.
"It's like the weirdest, coolest thing that's ever happened," he said, expressing incredulity that Grande would choose him. "Before we started dating, I literally scrolled through a list of really hot guys on the internet, and I was like, 'Are you sure? Here's all of One Direction, are you sure? Okay, cool.' "
Advertisement