Everything We Know About Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Wedding

Summer is ending, the leaves will start changing, but one thing is still for certain: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are getting married. Their engagement kicked off the season, and now with the release of Grande's Sweetener, the press can't stop asking her questions about it. For one reason or another (I have my own), fans have been uncharacteristically obsessed with the couple. Now that the honeymoon phase is over, it's time to move onto business: their actual honeymoon.
Or rather, the wedding before the honeymoon. With a few months of their engagement under their belt, planning for the big day is starting to get underway. Since I haven't (yet) been invited to participate in those decisions, I've instead dedicated myself to scraping together the details Grande has dropped in various interviews, as well as making some predictions about how the event will go down. For instance, we know when it will take place and the nitty-gritty of their last name, but who will be invited? Will there be any surprise performances? And where should I book my plane ticket?
Ahead is everything we know about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's wedding.