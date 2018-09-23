Ariana Grande Tells Fans “Everything Will Be Okay” As She Takes Times Off To Heal

If anyone’s had a tough couple years, it’s Ariana Grande. So when she says she needs a bit of R&R, we totally support her decision. Grande announced that she’d be taking some time off, while also reiterating how much she loves her Arianators.
“[E]verything will be okay,” Grande wrote to her 57 million followers on Twitter. “[I] love u so v much.” A couple days earlier, she also told her fans that they’re on her mind, writing, “love u i’m thinking of u.”
This comes after Grande and Davidson skipped the Emmy awards earlier this week; Davidson’s show Saturday Night Live was nominated for several awards and his co-stars, Michael Che and Colin Jost, were the evening’s hosts. Grande is still shaken after the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and Davidson chose to stay with her during this time. People confirmed both her Emmys absence and her reason for laying low: “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding,” her reps said
Miller’s death is only the latest in a sting of tough times for Grande. She recently released her newest album Sweetener last month (along with a gorgeous music video for “God Is A Woman”), and performed this year at Coachella, the Billboard Music Awards, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In 2017, a terrorist suicide-bombed the Manchester Arena in England during one of her shows, killing 23 people, mainly children. As a result of the attack, Grande developed anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
