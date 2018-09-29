Story from Music

Ariana Grande Gets Out To Support Sweetener Pop-Up, May Tour After All?

Anna Millard
Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
Ariana Grande gave fans two things to look forward to this week — a sneak peek at her NYC Sweetener pop-up and a possible upcoming tour.
On Friday, Grande stopped by Spotify’s Sweetener pop-up, open this weekend in NYC, and took to Instagram to give fans a surprise tour of her favorite room in the installation.
sweetener land @spotify #sweetenerspotify ?

The room encourages people to take a padlock and turn it into a love lock by writing their initials next to those of someone they want to love forever. Grande made one for fiancé Pete Davidson, their dog, and several family members, People reports. The love locks are chained to a fence, and visitors can chain their own next to Grande’s at the pop-up.
Grande also took to Twitter Friday to connect with fans, and floated the idea of a tour in the process. Responding to fans encouraging her to take time to heal after longtime ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death, Grande tweeted, “i’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now.” She admitted it’s been an emotionally rough time, though, writing, “yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do shows and see u. it’s all v up n down rn.”
Grande expressed concern that being away from home during for long periods of time would be hard right now, but wrote that she’d consider a “mini-tour.”
Grande’s team recently announced she will be taking time away from public life to heal during a difficult time. She and Davidson were noticeably absent from the Emmys, and Grande cancelled her scheduled September 17 appearance on Saturday Night Live.
