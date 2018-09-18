Pete Davidson Skipped The Emmys For Ariana Grande

While an initial seating chart suggested that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande would be attending tonight's Emmy awards, a rep for the singer confirmed to People that we didn't spot Grande or her fiancé anywhere in the crowd. While it would have made sense for Davidson to attend and support his fellow Saturday Night Live cast members, many of whom were nominated — or even hosting — and accept the award for best Variety Sketch Series, he apparently chose to stay back in New York City with Grande as she recovers from the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.
"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," her team told the outlet. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."
