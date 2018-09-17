It Looks Like Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Are Taking Their Love To The Emmys

Surprise! While I was certainly prepped for a night of my favorite TV stars at the 2018 Emmys, I didn't realize my favorite couple would also be gracing the audience. According to Entertainment Weekly, the seating chart for this year's Emmys suggests that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande will be attending tonight's event. While Davidson and Grande made their first award show appearance at the VMAs in honor of Grande's nominations and "God Is A Woman" performance, now Grande is over on Davidson's turf as he supports his Saturday Night Live co-stars in their many nominations, as well colleagues Colin Jost and Michael Che as they host the event.
This would be Grande's first public appearance since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, but it's unclear if the couple will be walking the red carpet to give any words on the tragedy.
Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a place on the seating chart for the couple's new pet pig. Fingers crossed it shows up on one of their laps.
