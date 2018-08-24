Pete Davidson may be off social media, but that's okay, because fiancée Ariana Grande is looking out for him while he's gone. The "God Is A Woman" singer put a publication on blast after they wrote an article about Davidson having "butthole eyes."
The thesis of the article, through some very colorful description, is that Davidson's eyes look like two buttholes? I guess? It seems more like they're using the world's worst word pairing instead of just saying "dark circles." Anyways, Grande wasn't having it.
"y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ? ..... like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure," she tweeted.
When he was a teenager, Davidson was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, which is an inflammatory bowel disease that has no known cause, but is theorized to be an immune system issue. One symptom of Crohn's disease is sunken eyes due to dehydration — not "butthole eyes." Although, I think we just discovered the name of Grande's next single.
