Saturday Night Live is back and the inevitable mentions of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s whirlwind engagement have begun. It doesn’t seem as though Davidson minds very much that SNL is determined to make the most of the summer’s biggest media event (er, in the non-political arena). After all, if you were engaged to Ariana Grande, it would be hard to want to talk about anything else.
Davidson popped in on Weekend Update to let everyone know how his summer went (like we haven’t all been following on Instagram). In fitting with Davidson’s self-deprecating and brash comedic style, he was quick to remind Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost and viewers that he’s marrying up. “I get it. She’s the number one pop star in the world, and I’m that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood,” Davidson joked. He continued by talking about ways in which his life has changed since he first started dating Grande. They now live together in a very nice apartment in New York, he gets death threats, and he’s “not enjoying” all the new attention he’s getting.
Jost attempts to pry into the prenuptial agreement situation. Many celebrities have them. “Obviously, I wanted one,” Davidson answered. “God forbid we split up and she takes half my sneakers.” He asserts that he feels totally comfortable knowing that Grande is the breadwinner of the couple. Believing that he is the lucky one, Davidson then made a joke about how he plans to ensure that they would stay together forever. Davidson clearly meant it as a joke, but given the collective exhaustion most women are feeling with regard to their own rights, agency, and equality, it seemed inappropriate and ill-timed. “Last night, I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” said Davidson. Disapproving noises came from the audience as soon as it left his mouth. He continued, “I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to make sure.”
His newfound attention seems to be paying off at work. So much so, that his fellow cast member Kyle Mooney is taking notes. With Davidson engaged to Grande, Mooney feels like he has to change things up in order to stay relevant, including getting a celebrity girlfriend.
It’s only the first episode of the new season of SNL, and we’re sure we haven’t heard the last of the references to Davidson and Grande’s relationship. Given that they met on the show, I wouldn’t be surprised if they worked that into a future sketch.
