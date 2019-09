Jost attempts to pry into the prenuptial agreement situation . Many celebrities have them. “Obviously, I wanted one,” Davidson answered. “God forbid we split up and she takes half my sneakers.” He asserts that he feels totally comfortable knowing that Grande is the breadwinner of the couple. Believing that he is the lucky one, Davidson then made a joke about how he plans to ensure that they would stay together forever. Davidson clearly meant it as a joke, but given the collective exhaustion most women are feeling with regard to their own rights, agency, and equality , it seemed inappropriate and ill-timed. “Last night, I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” said Davidson. Disapproving noises came from the audience as soon as it left his mouth. He continued, “I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to make sure.”