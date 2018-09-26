The Summer Of Love Was Fun — Now, Pete & Ariana Should Be Drafting A Prenup

"Those are harder to draft, because often the person is like, 'Well, I already married you. Why would I do a post-nup now? Doesn't make any sense!'" says Wasser. There have been reports that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are drafting a postnup following their (maybe) City Hall wedding this month. This can happen, and should happen, but it's going to take a minute. Both Bieber and Baldwin will have to disclose all of their assets — everything they own, and every paycheck they've received for the past two years. And then, they have to make an agreement. Following that, they have to negotiate, which is a slow process in part because it's painful. Who wants to lawyer up when you should be shopping for wedding rings?