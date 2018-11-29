Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson checked a lot of items off his bucket list this year, such as co-adopting a pet pig, becoming a musician’s muse (not once but twice), and playing the comic relief in a very well-received Netflix rom-com.
After quite the epic 2018, Davidson won’t let the new year get off to a weak start: He’s heading to Sundance, baby, and is screaming it from the rooftops.
By “the rooftops,” I of course mean “on Instagram,” a place where Davidson is actually known to avoid.
This summer, he purged all photos from his social media account (leading to massive fan confusion over his then-on relationship status with Ariana Grande) and though he did post in honor of the return of SNL back in September, that video was also eventually removed.
However, the Set It Up star — who follows not a single account on Instagram — did use the app to post a short gallery of photos. This gallery was in celebration of Davidson’s upcoming film Big Time Adolescence, which is heading to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in 2019.
“see you at sundance muthfuckas,” Davidson wrote in the caption of the gallery, which includes photos of him with co-stars like Machine Gun Kelly and American Vandal’s Griffin Gluck.
According to IMDb, Big Time Adolescence is about "a suburban teenager [who] comes of age under the destructive guidance of his best friend, an aimless college dropout." According to Variety, Davidson will play said dropout, and writer-director Jason Orley couldn't be more thrilled about it.
"This is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time, and I am so unbelievably grateful to the team at American High for giving me the chance to bring it to life," said Orley in a statement to Variety. "I also couldn’t think of a better partner than Pete Davidson to lead our incredible cast."
Davidson must feel equally as good about working on this film — he doesn't break his social media silence for nothing.
