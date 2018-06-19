A Guide To Ariana Grande's Crew

There's only a handful of people who know the full story of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship, and they're all Instagram influencers. The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer has cultivated a tight squad of friends who accompany her everywhere she goes, whether that's from concert to concert as back up dancers, or party to party to do the dutiful work of uploading pictures of the gang to Instagram. Most recently, a few were seen accompanying the 24-year-old and Davidson, her fiancé, as they went rug shopping for their new flat.
Clearly, these pals are with Grande through thick and thin, but who are they? As the singer's album approaches and her relationship with David gets more public, it's likely we'll see more and more of these friendships in the spotlight. Before they hit the tabloids, however, let's break down who these friends are, and if any of them have information regarding the suspect timing of her and Davidson's relationship, please let them know they can email me.