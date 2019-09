"Thank U, Next," a surprise song from Grande, is in part about her breakup from Pete Davidson . The song functions as a big thank you to all of Grande's exes , Davidson included, but it was released just weeks after Grande and Davidson broke up (and 48 hours after Davidson made a joke at Grande's expense in an SNL promo ). In the performance, Grande fights back tears during the final verse, her voice faltering. At the very end, though, she dons a long coat à la First Wives Club and swoops off the stage in style. Thank you, next!