It's hard to pick a favorite part of Ariana Grande's new single "Thank U, Next," but for many of us, it's how she called out each of her exes by name and thanked them for what they taught her.
These shoutouts included her most recent ex, Pete Davidson, as well as a heartbreaking line about the late Mac Miller. However, the funniest lyric might belong to Ricky Alvarez. Grande said that she would literally "listen and laugh" to the songs she wrote about their relationship, which started in 2015 and lasted a little over a year. Although she reportedly let some of her exes hear the song before it dropped, Alvarez still had a hilarious response to the shady line on Instagram — and then told Refinery29 what it was like to be included in possibly the best break-up song ever written.
"It's a good song, for real," he said over email, but he did admit to being "initially confused on what the hell she was laughing at."
The cause of their breakup has always been a mystery, and while they met when Alvarez was one of the singer's backup dancers, he stopped performing with her following their split.
That being said, there's no bad blood between the former couple. Alvarez says Grande clarified what she meant, and they remain "cool."
"She has to do her thing," he said. "She makes hits."
In response to Alvarez's Instagram reaction yesterday, Grande laughed and posted, "I'M SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE. It was meant v lovingly."
If Big Sean or Pete Davidson would like to chime in about their respective lines, we are all ears.
