Ricky Alvarez Responds To Ariana Grande's Shady Lyrics With A Thank U, Next

In case you don't believe that Ariana Grande and her exes really are on good terms, the singer just proved it on her Instagram story. The singer's latest single, "Thank U, Next," calls out by name a number of men she's dated over the years and thanks them for what they taught her. Well, except for Ricky Alvarez, about whom she sang, "wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh."
The shady lyric has a lot of people side-eying Grande's former backup dancer, who dated the singer from 2015 to 2016. Alvarez himself thought the lyric was sus, and filmed himself reacting to the shade over on his Instagram story. Grande was quick to clarify that it was meant with love — in fact, Grande reportedly even showed Alvarez and Big Sean the song before it dropped. If anything, the former couple's Instagram interaction proves they're ready to laugh about what went down between them.
Advertisement
In the video, Alvarez is listening to the song and pointedly looks to the camera after the line about him. In the next post, however, he says he has "nothing but gratitude."
"Those songs are fire tho..." he wrote, regarding the aforementioned songs about their relationship, believed to be "Moonlight," "True Love," and "Forever Boy." "You're welcome."
Grande responded in kind, seconding his post about gratitude and laughing at his reaction.
"HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH I'M SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE," she wrote. "It was meant v lovingly."
Refinery29 reached out to Alvarez to see if he had any more thoughts about the single, but if he's too busy listening to it on repeat to get back to us, we'll understand.
Advertisement