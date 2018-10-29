Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Finalize Divorce, Watch Red Sox Win World Series

And lo, the phoenix has risen from the ashes of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's relationship! The couple attended the World Series together Sunday evening, mere weeks after finalizing their divorce. Baffleck, who announced their separation in 2015, reportedly signed papers legally ending their marriage in early October, right after Affleck emerged from a 40-day stay in a rehabilitation facility.
As for the game, the couple chose the right one to attend: The Boston Red Sox, Affleck's chosen team, won the World Series for the first time in five years. (In case you hadn't heard, Affleck, who directed Boston-y movie The Town and co-wrote and starred in even more Boston-y movie Good Will Hunting, is from Boston.) What better way to christen a divorce than to witness one of the most monumental baseball wins of all time?
Garner, for her part, has reportedly started a new relationship. Last week, Us Weekly reported that Garner is dating John Miller, the CEO of CaliGroup, the company behind that robot named Flippy which can cook burgers. Miller apparently hasn't met Garner and Affleck's kids yet, but they're enjoying "romantic dinners," per Us. Ideally, Flippy is not in attendance at these dinners — although the robot might impress the Affleck children.
Meanwhile, Affleck has reportedly split from model Shauna Sexton. He and Sexton dated briefly after Affleck's breakup from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. A Shookus, a Sexton, and a Sox win: now that's a story of a phoenix rising from the ashes.
