Is Montana For Lovers? Ask Ben Affleck & Shauna Sexton

Montana might not sound quite as romantic as, say, Maui, but that's exactly where Ben Affleck and new-ish girlfriend Shauna Sexton went for a couple's getaway — which the latter documented all over social media.
Yet, as cute as those outdoorsy pics were, it did not pave the way for a long-lasting relationship: According to People, Sexton and Affleck's Montana trip was quickly followed by a breakup. Which sounds a lot less fun than fishing, unless you maybe are the fish in the situation.
Let's unpack.
Sexton, a vet technician as well as a Playboy model, was spotted on several dates with Affleck earlier this summer. Then, in August, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner was seen taking him to rehab where he battled alcohol addiction over a 40-day stay. Sexton was blamed by some fans for the Justice League actor's issues, and vehemently denied that she had any part.
"I love to drink and party! Absolutely dude. Most 22 year olds do," Sexton wrote in reply to a commenter who criticized a September photo of her with a glass of wine. "Never drank around or with him for the record. Do these mistakes mean I would disrespect someone’s hard-earned sobriety by drinking with them or in front of them? Hell no. I have limitless respect for those who take action and actually do something about it."
Affleck finalized his divorce from the mother of his three children last week. Post-divorce from Garner (whom Affleck has been separated from since 2015) he and Sexton took a trip to Montana to stay in the home that Affleck owns in a private ski resort. Refinery29 has reached out to Affleck for comment.
While on the trip, Sexton took lots of pics, including one for her Instagram Story of the real-life Batman staring out the window. It has since been deleted, or possibly expired. In fact, the only one from the trip — which was posted on Monday and currently remains on her Instagram grid — is of her holding a fish in a river.
According to People, this trip marked the end of a relationship — albeit a very casual one. Sources for the outlet claimed that there was nothing to end as their relationship was never serious, and that while Affleck enjoys spending time with Sexton — whom he dated shortly after splitting from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus — he is focusing on his sobriety and "next project."
So, maybe this trip wasn't so much a big romantic getaway as it was a casual hiking hangout between two pals? Guess Montana isn't for lovers after all.
